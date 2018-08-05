Floor & Decor (FND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $39.37. Floor & Decor shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 158228 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FND. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 17,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $517,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,734,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $301,481,493.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087,576 shares of company stock worth $320,676,864. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $279,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 30.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of -1.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $434.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

