Fishing Republic (FISH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Fishing Republic PLC (LON:FISH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 23475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

Fishing Republic Company Profile

Fishing Republic plc operates as a retailer of fishing tackle. It provides a range of approximately 16,500 product lines to support various types of fishing, including carp, coarse, fly, game, and sea. The company offers lines, reels, hooks, floats, and flies, as well as fishing accessories, such as seat boxes, sleeping bags, bivvies, alarms, weights, scales, and luggage.

