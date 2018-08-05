First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (QTEC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd (BMV:QTEC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd makes up approximately 1.3% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 25.95% of First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd worth $614,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QTEC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 142,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $890,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

BMV QTEC opened at $80.06 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Ix Fd has a one year low of $1,107.50 and a one year high of $1,530.00.

