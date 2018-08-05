First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

First Commonwealth Financial traded down $0.24, reaching $16.86, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 228,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,099. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

