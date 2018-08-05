Financial Institutions (FISI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Financial Institutions opened at $31.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $498.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $34.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 10.57%. equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David G. Case sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 900 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

