Financial Comparison: B&G Foods (BGS) versus Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (DANOY)

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get B&G Foods alerts:

This table compares B&G Foods and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods $1.67 billion 1.24 $217.46 million $2.12 14.69 Danone Sponsored ADR common stock $4.00 billion 12.17 $2.77 billion $0.88 17.94

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has higher revenue and earnings than B&G Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danone Sponsored ADR common stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares B&G Foods and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods 12.20% 16.61% 4.14% Danone Sponsored ADR common stock N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

B&G Foods has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

B&G Foods pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. B&G Foods pays out 89.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B&G Foods has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. B&G Foods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for B&G Foods and Danone Sponsored ADR common stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods 0 4 5 0 2.56 Danone Sponsored ADR common stock 0 3 3 0 2.50

B&G Foods presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.75%. Given B&G Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than Danone Sponsored ADR common stock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Danone Sponsored ADR common stock on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, Pirate's Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-són, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, SnackWell's, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and Wright's. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods, Inc. sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Danone Sponsored ADR common stock

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands. The company also provides coffee creamers and beverages under the Delight, Magicow, Dunkin Donuts, Land O Lakes, and SToK brands; and milk, cheese, organic snacks, and other organic dairy products under the Horizon brand; desserts under the Danette and Danissimo brands; and packaged salads and green vegetables, and fresh and frozen organic fruits, and vegetables under the Earthbound Farm brand. In addition, it offers specialized nutrition products for infants and young children to complement breast feeding under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Cow & Gate, Blédina, Bebelac, Malyutka, and Dumex brands. Further, the company provides oral and tube feeding products for the dietary treatment of babies and children; liquid oral nutritional supplements; and hypoallergenic products for babies and children with dairy or multiple food protein allergies primarily under the Nutricia brand. Additionally, it offers packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water; and fruit juices and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Badoit, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Fontvella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. The company also markets its products under the Actimel, Tema, Taillefine, Ser, and Les 2 Vaches brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone SA in April 2009. Danone SA was founded in 1899 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.