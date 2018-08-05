FedoraCoin (TIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. FedoraCoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $5,739.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.01058385 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003938 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004773 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001570 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.