Exela Technologies (XELA) Receives Media Impact Rating of -0.01

Headlines about Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exela Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0102496263153 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

XELA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Exela Technologies traded down $0.08, hitting $4.87, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 166,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -37.10. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $754.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $393.17 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Par Chadha bought 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $243,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Lipman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

