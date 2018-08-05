Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $51,716.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003125 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.97 or 0.05843423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00236485 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

