Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners traded up $0.02, hitting $29.22, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 3,935,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.94. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 132,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

