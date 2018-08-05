Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. owns a diversified portfolio of energy assets, including natural gas operations consisting miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas treating and processing assets located in Texas and Louisiana, and three natural gas storage facilities located in Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a hold rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit traded up $0.27, hitting $18.92, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 13,774,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,525. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94 billion. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 100.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,053,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1,391.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,694,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245,435 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 17,384,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,039,000 after buying an additional 3,925,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,294,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,442,000 after buying an additional 3,440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,499,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,725,000 after buying an additional 2,792,972 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

