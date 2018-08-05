Energy Recovery (ERII) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Energy Recovery from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Energy Recovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of Energy Recovery traded up $1.49, hitting $9.17, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,738,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $410.91 million, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 5.40.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 101,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $828,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $293,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 154.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 10.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

