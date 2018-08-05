Enel (ENEL) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.15 ($7.24) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.73 ($6.75).

Enel opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

