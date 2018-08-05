Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 8964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.96%. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $70,433.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 15,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $822,556.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,283,543.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 5,992.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

