Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Invests $531,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Stock

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $355.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.28.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $463.27 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $483.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.