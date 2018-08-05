Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $254,000 Stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA decreased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 404,318 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 506,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 373,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 63,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2,638.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUSK. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Mammoth Energy Services from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Mammoth Energy Services from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

