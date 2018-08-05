Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $4,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $931,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $931,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,641 shares of company stock worth $12,097,498. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

