EMCORE (EMKR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on EMCORE from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of EMCORE remained flat at $$5.00 during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 125,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,442. EMCORE has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.44%. sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EMCORE by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in EMCORE by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 111,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

