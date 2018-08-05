Egalet (EGLT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Egalet earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.9377986893757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Egalet in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Egalet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Egalet traded down $0.01, reaching $0.35, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.37. Egalet has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. analysts predict that Egalet will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Egalet Company Profile

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

