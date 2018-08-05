Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences opened at $145.21 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $4,472,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,434.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,755,017. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

