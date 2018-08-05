Ecolab (ECL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.56.

ECL stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $311,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,544,526.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 14,388.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

