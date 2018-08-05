EBCH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (EBCH)

EBCH (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, EBCH has traded flat against the dollar. EBCH has a market capitalization of $309,443.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of EBCH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EBCH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003483 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000434 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00388751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00193298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000201 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EBCH Token Profile

EBCH’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. EBCH’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. EBCH’s official website is CoinPulse.io . EBCH’s official Twitter account is @eBCHCoin

Buying and Selling EBCH

EBCH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.