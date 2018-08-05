Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Earthstone Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.399382048069 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTE shares. ValuEngine cut Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Earthstone Energy traded down $0.32, hitting $9.60, on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company had a trading volume of 128,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,384. The firm has a market cap of $632.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.25. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

