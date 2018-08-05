e-Gulden Trading 33.9% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $809,231.00 and approximately $310.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.01060182 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003942 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004818 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001573 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,769,166 coins and its circulating supply is 16,926,494 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

