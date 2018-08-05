DSP Group (DSPG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

DSP Group traded up $0.05, reaching $12.15, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,069. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $275.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Tanguy sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 86,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,903.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 145,403 shares of company stock worth $1,716,221 over the last ninety days. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

