Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dorian LPG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Dorian LPG posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorian LPG will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dorian LPG.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Dorian LPG traded down $0.25, reaching $8.31, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 69,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,587. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,186,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 290,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

