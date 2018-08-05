Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Dolphin Entertainment traded up $0.18, reaching $3.08, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,774. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 8.91. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

