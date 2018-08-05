Diana Containerships (DCIX) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Diana Containerships earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 46.6995460455441 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Diana Containerships alerts:

Diana Containerships stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diana Containerships has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Diana Containerships (NASDAQ:DCIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diana Containerships had a negative net margin of 248.50% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter.

About Diana Containerships

Diana Containerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. It owns and operates containerships, as well as focuses on containership acquisition opportunities. The company also engages in the provision of time charter services. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of two panamax and four post-panamax containerships.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Containerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Containerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.