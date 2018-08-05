Davidson Investment Advisors Has $11.33 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 422,378 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 621,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 893,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products opened at $62.59 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $46,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $25,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,755 shares of company stock worth $1,345,529 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.