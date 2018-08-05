D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $312.10 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $312,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF opened at $155.66 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $157.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

