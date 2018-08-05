Cwm LLC Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Corning by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,364.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

