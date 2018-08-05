Cwm LLC Sells 41,917 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 41,917 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 459,995 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,241,000. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,257,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 401,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 270,607 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $631,797,000 after purchasing an additional 261,658 shares during the period.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of FANG opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $85.73 and a 52-week high of $138.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.