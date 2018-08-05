Cummins (CMI) PT Lowered to $171.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on Cummins and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Cummins from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cummins from $207.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.95.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,271. Cummins has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cummins will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cummins by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cummins by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 320,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $48,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

