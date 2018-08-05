CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 16.7% during the second quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 450.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 136,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 111,599 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 6.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 110.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 63,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 31.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

