Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Allergan plc (AGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 156.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 46.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 34.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock opened at $185.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.81 and a fifty-two week high of $249.56.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

AGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen set a $255.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.48.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

