Critical Survey: Simon Property Group (SPG) versus ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (ANH)

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock (NYSE:ANH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Property Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simon Property Group and ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.54 billion 10.31 $1.95 billion $11.21 15.90 ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock $150.20 million 3.16 $54.37 million N/A N/A

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 40.11% 55.59% 7.20% ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock 25.87% 9.74% 1.00%

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Simon Property Group pays out 69.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 4 8 0 2.67 ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $188.17, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock has a consensus target price of $0.00, indicating a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

ANWORTH MORTGAGE ASSET CORP REIT Common Stock Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments, which are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

