Critical Comparison: Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) & PS Business Parks (PSB)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 4 5 0 2.56 PS Business Parks 1 2 0 0 1.67

Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus price target of $22.11, indicating a potential downside of 0.58%. PS Business Parks has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.56%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and PS Business Parks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $405.65 million 9.77 $158.38 million $2.43 9.15 PS Business Parks $402.18 million 8.80 $155.03 million $6.13 21.12

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 39.69% 7.19% 3.54% PS Business Parks 54.22% 23.01% 10.66%

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats PS Business Parks on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 53,968 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space). As of March 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 27.9 million rentable square feet with approximately 4,900 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

