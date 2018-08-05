Criteo (CRTO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Citigroup

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRTO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.89.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo traded up $0.14, reaching $26.41, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,578,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78. Criteo has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $51.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $128,718.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 164,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.