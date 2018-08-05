Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lantheus (LNTH) Price Target to $21.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. 245,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,339. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $511.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $67,123.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Lantheus by 21.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 9.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lantheus by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.