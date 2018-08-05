Credit Suisse Group (CS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:CS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 2,253,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,474. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 194,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

