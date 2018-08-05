Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADAP. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 958,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,676. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $253,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,799 in the last 90 days. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

