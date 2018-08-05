Corecivic Inc (CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) to report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Corecivic reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corecivic.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $702,739.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 5,010 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $126,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,625.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,337 shares of company stock worth $561,102 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 209,006 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,306. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

