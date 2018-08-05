Contrasting Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) and Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Maxar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson $23.60 billion 1.12 -$4.13 billion ($0.47) -16.85 Maxar Technologies $1.26 billion 2.09 $100.40 million $2.13 20.87

Maxar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maxar Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson pays out -14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxar Technologies pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Maxar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson -13.14% -5.62% -2.15% Maxar Technologies 3.95% 11.10% 3.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and Maxar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson 2 8 2 0 2.00 Maxar Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus price target of $5.91, suggesting a potential downside of 25.35%. Maxar Technologies has a consensus price target of $64.63, suggesting a potential upside of 45.36%. Given Maxar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxar Technologies is more favorable than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Maxar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maxar Technologies beats Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support. The Digital Services segment offers products and services for service providers in the areas of operations support systems and business support systems; packet core and communication; network functions virtualization and cloud infrastructure; application development and modernization; and consulting services. The Managed Services segment provides vendor agnostic services, including networks and IT managed, and network design and optimization services to manage service provider's networks. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications. This segment also offers a range of services, such as television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications in the communications market; and spacecraft and subsystems for the U.S. government and other customers, as well as robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. It serves government agencies, communication satellite operators, and communication satellite manufacturers. The Imagery segment supplies integrated electro-optical and radar imagery products for the U.S., Canadian, and other international government agencies, such as defense and intelligence, as well as commercial customers in various markets. The Services segment provides geospatial products and services for the U.S. government, as well as for other international governments for intelligence, global development organizations, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

