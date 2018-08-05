Contrasting Phoenix New Media (FENG) & Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Nexstar Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix New Media $242.09 million 1.23 $5.75 million N/A N/A Nexstar Media Group $2.43 billion 1.38 $474.99 million $3.98 18.45

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media.

Dividends

Nexstar Media Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Phoenix New Media does not pay a dividend. Nexstar Media Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix New Media and Nexstar Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix New Media 0.53% 0.34% 0.24% Nexstar Media Group 20.63% 15.56% 2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Phoenix New Media and Nexstar Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix New Media 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexstar Media Group 0 1 10 0 2.91

Nexstar Media Group has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given Nexstar Media Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexstar Media Group is more favorable than Phoenix New Media.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Phoenix New Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV. The company, through its Website, ifeng.com, provides approximately 40 Interest-based verticals, such as news, finance, fashion, entertainment, automobiles, live broadcasting, we-media, military affairs, sports, history, and PC digital reading; offers interactive services, including comments posting and user surveys; and operates third-party developed Web-based games on its game platform, play.ifeng.com, as well as v.ifeng.com vertical that offers free online video on demand, live Phoenix TV broadcasts, online video subscription services, and pay-per-view online video services. Its mobile channel consists of ifeng News, a news application that provides news feeds and other contents in the form of text, image, live broadcasting, and video; ifeng Video, a video application, which offers video news, live broadcasting, and Phoenix TV programs content, etc.; i.ifeng.com mobile Internet Website; and Fanyue Novel, a digital reading application that provides fee-based Internet literatures. In addition, the company offers mobile newspaper, mobile video, and mobile game services, as well as wireless value-added services comprising SMS-based, music, IVR-based, MMS-based, and animation services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Phoenix New Media Limited is a subsidiary of Phoenix Satellite Television (B.V.I) Holding Limited.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 36 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 170 television stations in 100 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company's stations reach approximately 43.6 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

