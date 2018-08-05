Continental (CTTAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $42.77 on Friday. Continental has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

