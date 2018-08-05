Conn’s (CONN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

CONN traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 186,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,831. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.43%. Conn’s’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bob L. Martin sold 6,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob L. Martin sold 8,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $563,190 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

