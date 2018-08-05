Comparing Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) and IHS Markit (INFO)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ: IPDN) and IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A IHS Markit 1 3 10 0 2.64

IHS Markit has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given IHS Markit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IHS Markit is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Volatility and Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS Markit has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of IHS Markit shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of IHS Markit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $22.05 million 0.60 -$22.28 million N/A N/A IHS Markit $3.60 billion 5.77 $416.90 million $1.68 31.52

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -106.27% -50.94% -30.04% IHS Markit 16.03% 9.68% 5.30%

Summary

IHS Markit beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 10,266,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Limited.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment provides upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also offers data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The company's Transportation segment provides authoritative analysis, as well as sales and production forecasts for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrains, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also offers comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 90 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. The company's Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment provides content and analytics on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. Its Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

