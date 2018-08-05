Comparing Basic Energy Services (BAS) and NCS Multistage (NCSM)

Basic Energy Services (NYSE: BAS) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basic Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $864.04 million 0.24 -$96.67 million ($2.33) -3.33 NCS Multistage $201.63 million 3.49 $2.10 million $0.20 78.45

NCS Multistage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basic Energy Services. Basic Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Basic Energy Services and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 3 3 0 2.50 NCS Multistage 0 1 6 1 3.00

Basic Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $23.79, indicating a potential upside of 206.92%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $24.57, indicating a potential upside of 56.61%. Given Basic Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Basic Energy Services is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -10.94% -20.44% -8.00% NCS Multistage 3.06% 2.90% 2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of NCS Multistage shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Basic Energy Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 310 pumping units; and 36 air compressor packages. The company's Fluid Services segment is involved in the transportation of fluids; production of salt water; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; rental of portable fracturing and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater; operation of fresh water and brine source wells, and non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and operated 975 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels apiece; and owned 85 salt water disposal facilities. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work, hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation, and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated a fleet of 310 well servicing rigs. Its Contract Drilling segment employs drilling rigs and related equipment to penetrate the earth to a desired depth and initiate production. This segment owns and operates 11 land drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

