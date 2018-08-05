Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Comfort Systems USA traded up $0.30, hitting $55.25, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 266,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,440. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $111,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.38 per share, with a total value of $162,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,030. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $819,911 and sold 91,987 shares valued at $4,708,667. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 271,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,488,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,383,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 59,370 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

