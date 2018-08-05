Comerica Bank Has $22.30 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,159 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $257,935,000 after purchasing an additional 308,487 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 109.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

